Fans see the writing on the wall for 2025 despite Dolphins’ Week 13 win

They say a win is a win, no matter how bad it is. In Week 13, the Miami Dolphins got a win, it was hard to watch, and now it's harder to believe this team has a shot of running the table.

Miami improved to 5-7 on the season, but when it comes to one of the worst teams in the NFL, there are questions that fans don't want to hear the answers to. Miami is a mess, and it starts with their quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa was far from good, and you could argue that he was once again below average. His last good game came against the Bills almost a month ago. Fans are looking at this team and realizing that the road to the playoffs is going to be next to impossible.

Dolphins struggling to beat a bad New Orleans Saints team is typical Miami football

The Dolphins used to play bad teams well, but that narrative has changed. Now, you don't know which team is going to show up on a Sunday, and against those teams with a losing record, the Dolphins no longer put them away early.

It's hard to believe that two seasons ago, McDaniel's offense was putting up 70 points on a bad Denver team. Now the Broncos are leading the AFC West, and Miami is holding on to hopes to finish at least third in their own division.

Miami remains in the playoff chase, but that is only because of mathematics. The bigger problems this team has were clear in Week 13. Play calling remains a concern because of the personnel struggles. The rushing attack is the only offense Miami has, and the defense needs to be more consistent.

For now, the Dolphins are alive in the chase for a playoff spot, but if the team that showed up at Hard Rock Stadium shows up against the Steelers, Buccaneers, or Patriots, they will not win those games. It's a hard truth to swallow, but it's the truth nonetheless.