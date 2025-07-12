Former Dolphins All-Pro announces retirement from NFL with emotional goodbye

The Miami Dolphins have been known to swing for the fences, and they have been known to strike out far more than they hit home runs. While Ndamoukong Suh wasn't necessarily a home run relative to the contract he signed with Miami in March of 2015, but he was a really good player for the team.

In an emotional tribute to his late father posted on social media, Suh announced his retirement after 13 seasons. The three-time All-Pro last played in the NFL in 2022.

Former Dolphins DT Ndamukong Suh retires from the NFL

Following five exceptional seasons with the Detroit Lions, Suh joined Miami as a free agent ahead of the 2015 season. The Dolphins gave him what was then the largest contract to a defender in the NFL: a six-year deal worth $114 million with $60 million guaranteed.

While Suh didn't quite approach the sack numbers he accumulated in Detroit, he was a very productive player for the 'Fins. Did he live up to his contract? Probably not, but that rarely happens in free agency. He was named an All-Pro in 2016 and was quietly a force against the run. He posted a career-high 72 tackles that year.

Years after he left the Dolphins, Suh mentioned that his time in Miami could have gone better and expressed regret that he could have given more.

Suh was arguably the top defensive tackle in the NFL before he joined the Dolphins. He was essentially Aaron Donald before Aaron Donald. The former No. 2 overall pick was an immovable force on the defensive line. We suppose his play declined after he landed in South Florida, but that doesn't mean he was a disappointment. He set a ridiculously high bar with the Lions.

The former Defensive Rookie of the Year wrapped up his career by winning a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020 before joining the Eagles in 2022, which turned out to be his last season in the league.

Suh may not be a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he will undoubtedly get some votes once he comes eligible.