Former Dolphins WR Howard Twilley from legendary 1972 team passes away

When NFL fans and Miami Dolphins fans think of the 1972 perfect season, the names of Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, and a slew of no-name defenders come to mind. One name that rarely does is Howard Twilley.

Last year, the Dolphins said goodbye to several of the 1972 team, including Mercury Morris. Shortly after the NFL's 2025 Honors ceremony, we are saying goodbye to another, as Csonka revealed the passing of Twilley on social media on Friday.

Twilley was one of the lesser-known members of Miami's offense, outside of the locker room, anyway. He was an original member of the team drafted in round 12 in the 1966 draft and played his first four seasons as a member of the then-AFL Dolphins.

When the merger happened, Twilley was able to impress Don Shula enough to carve out another seven seasons with Miami, bringing his total to 11 seasons. He would retire in 1976 having played in all three of the Dolphins Super Bowls.

In his career, Twilley put up the kind of numbers you would expect from a part-time starter. He started 82 of 120 games and caught 212 passes for 3,064 yards. He totaled 23 touchdowns in his career.



Twilley's career remains one of the longest in Miami's history.

Career of former Miami Dolphins WR Howard Twilley highlighted by Hall of Fame induction

While his two Super Bowl rings will always be revered, Twilley was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992. He remains one of the most productive receivers in NCAA history and, from 1965 to 1995, held the NCAA record for yard receiving in a single season, 1,779.

Twilley will be remembered by his teammates and the Dolphins fans, especially those of us old enough to remember watching him play in the NFL during his career. For those fortunate to have met him, he was an amazing and kind individual who always had time to tell a story.

