Hall of Famer raises tough truth about Tua Tagovailoa’s 2025 challenge

The future of Tua Tagovailoa could be a problem for the Miami Dolphins; winning with him as a quarterback could be as well.



The thought of Tagovailoa suffering another concussion doesn't seem to be the biggest hurdle for the Dolphins' franchise quarterback. It should have been, and if it were, the problems he faces would likely be an easy fix. Keep your head on a swivel, slide, and don't take risks.

Those were early 2024 season worries. Now, the hip injury is the concern because even Tagovailoa admitted it could be a problem in a roundabout way, without actually saying it could be. There has been no lack of discussion about the Dolphins quarterback.



Rich Eisen has talked about him quite often, and he recently talked with Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young. Eisen asked him how Tagovailoa can play at a high level and still stay healthy. Young didn't hold back with his answer.

"Emmitt Smith said it the best: 'Know when the journey's over.' There's a real talent sophistication and maturity. You can attack, you can still make plays, you're [just] gonna have to end it earlier, and that's just how you know he's gotten in trouble, when [he's tried] to be heroic.



Josh Allen has stayed healthy while trying to be heroic. You just gotta be smarter, you know, as you age, [and try] to figure it out.



But if you're not gonna attack the line of scrimmage, if you're not gonna give that threat, you will not be in the Super Bowl. So, he has to figure out a way to present that threat without putting himself at greater risk."



Young isn't sure how Tagovailoa can play at an elite level. On the one hand, he knows that Tagovailoa has to attack defenses, and that includes the threat of running the ball, but he also makes it clear that Tagovailoa needs to know when to give up on a play in order to remain available.

Miami Dolphins 2025 season will rest on the ability of Tua Tagovailoa to be available

It is a simple premise, stay on the field for 17 games, lead your team by making smart decisions with the football, but more importantly, know when it is time to walk off the field.

This is the challenge for Miami's quarterback. Holding on to the ball, running around the pocket, and waiting for the last second to get rid of the ball will put Tua in situations where he will take big hits.

This will be an interesting season for Tagovailoa. He needs to play at an elite level and lead his team offensively. He needs to be smart, but as Young points out, it is football, and you have to play with certain assumptions about making plays.



It's a balancing act, and how Tagovailoa handles it will be the answer to the test.

