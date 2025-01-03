Here's how the Miami Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth in Week 18

As of Sunday night, we will know the fate of the Miami Dolphins. Going into Week 18, fans are on edge as the team not only faces a must-win final game of the season but also needs some help in order to make the playoffs.

Winning three of their last four games, the Dolphins currently sit with a record of 8-8 as they go into a divisional matchup with the New York Jets. This one is on the road, and it's against a team that's faced plenty of adversity and completely botched a season full of expectations in the Jets.

So, this isn't one that can be taken lightly.

In order to make the postseason, Miami needs just two things to happen. Let's take a look.

How do the Dolphins make the playoffs in Week 18?

First and foremost, the Dolphins need to beat the Jets. But, the team will be watching the scoreboard throughout Sunday evening as well, because at the same time, the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Denver Broncos in another pivotal matchup.

If the Broncos beat the Chiefs, they're in and the Dolphins are out. It's that simple. However, if Kansas City were to beat Denver and the Dolphins win in New York, then the last and final AFC Wild Card spot belongs to Miami.

To recap, Miami gets in with:

Dolphins win over Jets

Chiefs win over Broncos

The Dolphins may not have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 18 vs. the Jets

Before last week's matchup with the Cleveland Browns, the Dolphins surprised some fans by having to roll with Tyler Huntley at quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa had suffered a hip injury, which forced him out of that one.

Now, going into Week 18, Tua's status is again in doubt. Head coach Mike McDaniel recently said that the Dolphins were going to operate as though Huntley will be getting the nod in Week 18.

Now, McDaniel did say there was a plan to revert back to Tua if he was healthy enough to play. But, for now, it looks like it'll be another game with Huntley at the helm.

In four starts this year, Huntley has gone 2-2 while throwing for 602 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He's completed over 66 percent of his passes and has also added 119 yards and two scores on the ground.

But, the Dolphins' offense has yet to score over 20 points in any of his starts and only hit that number once. Miami has depended heavily on its defense this year, especially when Tua has been missing in action.

