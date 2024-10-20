Is Tua Tagovailoa playing today? Full injury update for Dolphins QB in Week 7
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in Indianapolis this weekend, hoping they can build off their victory against the Patriots two weeks ago. After four weeks in the concussion protocol, Tua Tagovailoa's return is the hot-topic question heading into Week 7.
Unfortunately, Dolphins fans are going to have to wait a little longer. Tua is not eligible to come off the IR list until after this week's game against the Colts. So, the answer as to whether he is playing is a definitive no.
Perhaps the question that should be asked is will he come off the list next week? Mike McDaniel has been coy about when Tua will return. He has met with several neurologists and all indications are that he has been cleared to return to the field, but the timeline isn't accurately known. The target has always been the Arizona game in Week 8, so we only have a few more days to wait for the answer.
Tagovailoa is expected to return to practice following the game against the Colts. If everything goes to plan, he'll start against the Cardinals in Week 8. Nothing is set in stone there yet, but things are looking good for the star signal-caller.
Will Jevon Holland dress for the Dolphins against the Colts?
This week, there are two bigger questions needing answered. One, is Jevon Holland playing and two, is Emmanuel Ogbah? Both missed practice time this week. Holland has a broken hand that was supposed to sideline him indefinitely, but it seems as though it wasn't as bad as originally suspected and he may be able to play with protection over his hand.
Ogbah missed time this week as well and he was listed as a limited participant heading into the weekend. Holland was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report and Ogbah was questionable. Things are looking unlikely for Holland, but fans are hoping Ogbah will be ready to rock.