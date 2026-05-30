It only took a few OTA practices for Malik Willis to find his favorite target

The Miami Dolphins just wrapped up their second week of OTA practices, and there is plenty of intrigue surrounding them thanks to so many new faces brought in by general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. It's hard to learn much of anything from these sessions, as pads are off and players are mostly just getting acclimated to the new coaching staff and scheme.

Still, this is when rapport between players first starts to take shape, and it's especially important for new starting quarterback Malik Willis to form bonds with his rag-tag band of receiving targets. Early on, it appears his favorite target is one of the few bright spots from a lackluster 2025 season.

According to Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, Greg Dulcich was the standout at the most recent set of practices.

That is your top Dolphins weapon so far https://t.co/9fEvPvZyz9 — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) May 29, 2026

Greg Dulcich could be in for a breakout season for the Miami Dolphins if his OTAs performance is any indication

One of the biggest talking points this offseason surrounding Miami is the lack of support for their new QB. With both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle no longer with the organization, the Dolphins will need guys like Dulcich to take a major leap forward if the passing game has any chance of success in 2026. So far, so good, it appears.

Dulcich had a very solid season for Miami in 2025 after struggling to find his footing in the two years prior. After a productive rookie campaign for the Denver Broncos in 2022, injuries and drops led to his release during the 2024 season. He caught on with the New York Giants for five games that season, but he recorded no stats.

In 10 games for Miami last season, he racked up 26 receptions for 335 yards and a touchdown. If he can stay healthy, those numbers could easily double if he and Willis continue to build chemistry throughout the offseason. Miami did draft tight end Will Kacmarek in the third round this year, but he is clearly going to be the primary blocking tight end and not a true weapon in the passing game.

In fact, Kacmarek's arrival is exactly what Dulcich needed to have the best chance at breaking out in 2026. He has never been a great blocker, and it has limited his ability to play in-line as the only tight end on the field. Now, he can be used even more frequently from the slot or even out wide in some cases. Hopefully, the early returns from OTAs don't end up as nothing but a mirage.