It only took one game for Quinn Ewers to prove Mike McDaniel right

The message that Quinn Ewers sent to the Miami Dolphins, and specifically Tua Tagovailoa, wasn't deafening, but it was definitely loud enough to get the point across. In his first start, Quinn Ewers sent Tagovailoa a message: "This is my team now."

The rookie seventh-round pick started his first game since Tagovailoa was benched, and he led the team well enough despite the 45-21 loss to the Bengals. Ewers was far from perfect, but he proved he is more than capable of running the Mike McDaniel offense as well as Tagovailoa, if not better.

Ewers was crisp from the start. He made smart decisions with the football and managed to create time by getting around and out of the pocket to extend plays. His two critical mistakes, a throw that bounced off WR Theo Wease that was picked off, and a 4th and inches slip on a QB sneak, were the only poor plays that stood out while the game was still in reach. His second interception sealed the game, but he was just trying to make a play.

Miami Dolphins' Quinn Ewers proved he has more work to do before he is the answer

Ewers' debut was overshadowed by the atrocious play of the Dolphins' defense. Miami struggled all game long. When they could get pressure on Joe Burrow, they consistently came up short of containing him. Miami missed dozens of tackles and struggled to stop running back Chase Brown, who scored three touchdowns in the third quarter alone.

What fans should take away from this is the rookie's poise in the pocket. He was making third and even fourth reads at times that Tagovailoa has struggled with consistently throughout his career. He didn't need to extend plays with his legs, but he managed the pocket and avoided pressure.

McDaniel preaches "conviction" and on Sunday, Ewers showed he has it.

Ewers wasn't sacked through the first three quarters despite a consistent pass rush. One of those reasons is that the offensive line worked hard to keep him clean, and when that protection broke, Ewers was able to move out and allow the plays to develop in front of him, before dumping the pass off.

McDaniel's offense is complicated, but Ewers showed he is more than capable of running this system. He needs to clean up the mistakes, but again, the defense didn't give him the opportunity to stay in the game.

Miami ended the third quarter with three turnovers: a fumble by Greg Dulcich, a bounce-off pass to Theo Wease, and a poor throw to Jaylen Waddle. All three turnovers led to touchdowns and put the game out of hand.

The loss isn't what matters most, however. Seeing Ewers look prepared to play was the first step in figuring out if he can be at least a quality backup moving forward, if not the starter outright, in 2026.