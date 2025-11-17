Jaelan Phillips took an unnecessary shot at the Dolphins during SNF interview

The Miami Dolphins knew they weren't going anywhere positive this season and decided to trade Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the deadline. Phillips has been a welcomed addition in Philadelphia, making a huge impact in his two games with his new team.

Following the Eagles' 16-9 win over the Lions on Sunday Night Football, Phillips was one of the players interviewed by sideline reporter Melissa Stark. Stark asked Phillips about when he said that joining the Eagles was the best thing that happened to him. His response might annoy Dolphins fans.

"I'm doubling down on that statement," Phillips said before letting out a yell. For what it's worth, he did also say that his wife giving birth to their child will be the best thing that ever happened to him but that's not what you're going to see in all of the clips that will circulate around the web.

Jaelan Phillips didn't mince words about trade from Dolphins to Eagles

On the one hand, it makes sense that Phillips is stoked about his current situation. He went from a team that was destined for a losing season to one of the best teams in the league and could very well make it to the Super Bowl -- and win it. He wasn't getting that opportunity in South Beach.

On the other hand, the Dolphins have actually done okay since trading Phillips. They're 2-0 since sending him to Philadelphia and while, no, they're not going to be on the same level as the Eagles, it's not like they're a complete mess that have melted down without him.

Phillips was a great player for the Dolphins and now his talents are being utilized by another team. It's painful enough for Dolphins fans to see him excelling with another team but for him to take a shot like this is also pretty hurtful but hey, hard to blame him. If the Dolphins don't want to be dunked on like this, then they need to make some changes.