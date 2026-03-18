Jaylen Waddle's instant reaction to Dolphins' trade shows his true character

Jaylen Waddle will never be considered anything close to a draft bust. He gave everything he had during his time with the Miami Dolphins. Naturally, there would be a reaction after he was traded.

For Waddle, the move has to be an exciting one. He joins a powerhouse AFC team that was one game from the Super Bowl. He joins a team coached by one of the best in the league, Sean Payton, and he joins his college roommate, Patrick Surtain.

Waddle hasn't said anything publicly yet, but if his immediate reactions are any indication, he will be all class and grateful.

Miami Dolphins' trade of Jaylen Waddle sent him straight to the teams training center

Waddle has been an undeniable fan-favorite since the day he arrived in Miami. His quiet demeanor spoke volumes in the locker room. While never a vocal leader, Waddle exhibited the calm most franchises need. He also managed to form bonds with more than just his teammates.

Jaylen Waddle, with the #Dolphins since they drafted him in 2021, learned he was being traded and drove right to the team headquarters to say goodbye to the staffers and people he's gotten to know over the last few years. A smart football decision, but a tough personal one. https://t.co/fyMp3o5LlQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2026

Waddle didn't have any connections with new head coach Jeff Hafley or GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, but he played under Bobby Slowik, and he knew the trainers and staff well. There are so many routes a player can take when they are traded, but hearing he headed straight to the facility to thank the staff shows what kind of person Denver is getting.

Miami's rebuilding will be an interesting one. They are clearly shedding contracts and players that do not play into their future. These are not easy decisions by any means, but they are needed.

In the case of Waddle, the change of scenery is a good one, and he should be thanking Sullivan for getting the deal done. In Miami, he had no chance of making the Super Bowl, and the playoffs were going to be a stretch as well.

His character has been unmatched. He was the exact opposite of Tyreek Hill, who spent a lot of time complaining and thumping his own accomplishments. Waddle just went about doing his business.

At some point, Waddle is going to thank the fans through his social media channels, and he will inevitably get the Broncos fans riled up when he posts his messages about joining them.