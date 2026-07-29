Jeff Hafley delivers the De'Von Achane update Dolphins fans wanted to hear

De'Von Achane watched the Miami Dolphins run through drills during OTAs and mini-camps. He stood on the sidelines despite becoming one of the faces of the franchise with a new contract.

Throughout the offseason, the Dolphins' top running back was dealing with a shoulder injury that put his start to training camp in question. Miami opened camp on Tuesday, and head coach Jeff Hafley delivered the news fans have been waiting for.

When asked late in his press conference about Achane's availability, Hafley had a four-word response with a big smile. "He's ready to go."

Miami Dolphins' DeVon Achane is cleared just in time for training camp

Achane will be the focal point of the Dolphins' roster. He must be ready to go and working in camp. The veteran doesn't need to take unnecessary risks, but he does need to get on the field, especially with a new quarterback.

Malik Willis and Achane are going to form a dynamic one-two punch in the run game. Willis could become the Dolphins' best rushing quarterback in franchise history. Ryan Tannehill currently holds the record with 1,210 yards over the course of six seasons, a mark Willis could potentially beat with just two full seasons with his explosive speed.

Between Willis and Achane, the Dolphins' rushing attack should be good, especially if the offensive line plays to expectations.

With Achane back on the field, the Dolphins' offense can work on the passing game. Willis will be tasked with turning around a team that will rely on TuTu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert as the likely boundary receivers until rookie Caleb Douglas can establish himself.

Achane played in 16 games last season, missing Week 12. He posted more than 1,300 yards on the ground, his best of his career. With the Dolphins' focus on the run game this year, Achane is going to face more attention given the departures of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

His return couldn't have come at a better time, but fans should expect a lighter workload over the coming days and weeks. Unlike most of the Dolphins' rebuilt roster, Achane has nothing to prove in camp.