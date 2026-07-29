Jeff Hafley leaves no doubt about Kadyn Proctor's place on the Dolphins' offense

Training camp has arrived for the Miami Dolphins. Expectations for the 2026 season are not high, but the excitement of a new head coach, new quarterback, and 13 drafted rookies has fans salivating for action.

One of the biggest questions entering camp is the offensive line. It's one of a handful. The line has been horrible for the better part of ten years, but things may be changing. The Dolphins spent their first pick in last April's draft on an offensive tackle, but Kadyn Proctor isn't going to start his NFL career on the outside.

Jeff Hafley previously said that Proctor will begin his career at left guard next to Patrick Paul. It's an enticing, if not intimidating, duo. Now that camp has arrived, is Hafley going to keep him inside? His answer leaves no doubt.

Jeff Hafley confirms Kadyn Proctor will only get work on the inside of the Miami Dolphins line

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Hafley made it quite clear that there are no plans to bounce him outside. Hafley said that Proctor will focus on learning one position during his first training camp, and for once, it makes perfect sense.

"He is going to start out at left guard and try to get good at one position," Hafley said. "Ultimately, we have to do what is best for the team. In this case, I think it's best for him and for the team."

The comments are not unexpected, but the delivery is an interesting one. Did Proctor struggle with the education part of OTAs, or is this just to keep things simple and in front of him?

It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins stay this course should Austin Jackson get hurt. The right tackle struggles to stay healthy. If Jackson goes down, will Miami move Proctor to his natural boundary position or leave him inside? Most believe he is the future at right tackle.

It's hard not to get excited about what Proctor will do lining up next to Patrick Paul. Both players will form a formidable wall with their size alone. Camp is going to be interesting, to say the least, but unlike previous camps, the Dolphins' approach is refreshing. No more moving players all over the line and then watching them play clueless on Sundays.