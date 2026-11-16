Jeff Hafley makes it clear that the Dolphins' kicking woes can't continue

The Miami Dolphins chose Riley Patterson over Zane Gonzalez in training camp. Then they worked out several kickers after Patterson struggled with two missed field goals. They chose to go with the familiar and brought Gonzalez back. It finally cost them a game.

Gonzalez missed two field goals heading into Week 10 after replacing Patterson. The Dolphins shrugged it off and opted to stay with him despite working out kickers last week after the kicker missed a field goal against the Lions.

Now, he gave the Dolphins every reason to terminate his contract immediately, and if they don't, they all may need to be fired. Gonzalez missed not one, but two field goal attempts on Sunday and an extra point. Either one of those FGs would have given the Dolphins a win.

Jeff Hafley makes it clear that Zane Gonzalez isn't doing his job, but the Miami Dolphins now need to move on

Hafley took to the podium shortly after their loss in Week 10 and spoke to an empty media room. Most of the reporters were unable to make the game after the FAA grounding that took place on Friday.

The coach's demeanor was as somber as it has been all year. No smiles, no joy, no talk about fighting and perseverance for his team as a whole. And when he was asked about his kicker, his voice made it clear that change is needed.

"We got to make the extra point, and we gotta make the field goals," Hafley said after the game. "I'm not going to ever BS you. It's 24-22. A missed extra point forces us to go for two, and we missed two field goals. That's 7 points. We have to make those."

The question now is what general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan will do about it. Hafley said that he and the GM spoke about Gonzalez last week after his miss against Detroit. That miss didn't cost the Dolphins a football game; this week they did.

Miami already worked out Daniel Carlson last week, who reportedly went 12 for 12 in that session. It would make sense to give him a shot at taking over. He absolutely can't be any worse than what Gonzalez has been.

If there is an upside, the kicker made it a lot easier for Miami in terms of next year's draft. Miami currently holds the No. 3 pick behind the 0-8 Chargers, who play Monday night, and the 1-8 Titans. The Colts, meanwhile, made the pick that they are sending to the New York Jets this year less valuable with a win.