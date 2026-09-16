Jeff Hafley needs more physicality out of his edge group after Week 1 struggles

Miami Dolphins fans were not surprised by the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but they were disappointed in the production of a few veterans, especially those coming off the edge on defense.

Chop Robinson didn't look good. Josh Uche didn't look good. As a result, Ashton Jeanty looked good. That's not...well, good. Head coach Jeff Hafley met with the media on Tuesday and spoke about the play of his edge rushers, and he made it quite clear that they simply are not playing at the level he expects.

"I thought that group early on was just a little bit too hesitant and too safe, and not as violent and aggressive," Hafley said of his edge players. "That is something we will work on this week."

Miami Dolphins' Jeff Hafley has higher expectations than some players are delivering

It's not easy to go back through the years, the last two decades even. There are only a few players who stand out as physically punishing. Zach Thomas, Jason Taylor, and Cam Wake come to mind quickly. After that, you have to think a little.

Listening to Hafley talk about his edge rushers being safe and hesitant is exactly what fans have been trying to put into words when it comes to Robinson. The Dolphins' first-round pick three years ago has never truly attacked the offense.

Robinson has a few moves; he can make a few plays, but he doesn't have that unquestionable desire to physically overpower an offensive lineman. He isn't mean, or at least he doesn't come off that way.

Hafley's words are interesting because, as a fan, you have to wonder if that is in Robinson's nature. Can he be imposing off the snap? He certainly doesn't bring the intensity of a Maxx Crosby to the team. Robinson is methodical; he's systematic in that he works the moves, and he relies on his speed, but he doesn't rely on sheer power. That's a characteristic of a player who impacts games. No one is going to prepare to defend against Robinson.

Hafley said it's not just Robinson, and he would be correct. The entire unit on both sides plays with a more calculated approach rather than an "I'm going to beat you down" approach. The Dolphins have to get better here.

It's a young season, one week in and nothing more. Robinson and company need to get on the same level as their head coach and meet his expectations. For Robinson, it's more important.

Next offseason, the Dolphins have to make a decision on whether or not they are going to pick up Robinson's fifth-year option. It will not be a surprise if they decide not to. It also wouldn't be a surprise to see them trade him, either.