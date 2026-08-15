Jeff Hafley puts Dolphins fans' concerns about De'Von Achane's usage to rest

The Miami Dolphins head coach made waves early last week when he went on The Rich Eisen Show and informed the world that running back De'Von Achane could see as many as 40 touches in a game this year.

That number didn't sit well with fans who don't want to see their top offensive weapon worn down in what could become a meaningless season for the Dolphins. When Achane's seven carries from the Friday night loss to the Commanders were brought up, Hafley laughed.

"I hope everyone realizes, and listened to the tone of my voice, when I said Achane was going to get 40 carries a game," Hafley started. "Sometimes I like to joke around a little bit too, and if some people really believe that, they can believe that."

Miami Dolphins HC praises both De'Von Achane and the offensive line against the Commanders

Hafley said he was "really proud" of how Achane handled his seven runs on the Dolphins' first drive, but was also quick to point out that the offensive line on that same drive did well.

The starters on the Dolphins' line did play well, and when it came time to punch the ball into the end zone, Bobby Slowik put the runner behind the big left side, where Kadyn Proctor and Patrick Paul moved the defense into the end zone.

Proctor, as he explained to the media during his postgame session, said that when he looked down the line after the TD, none of them were still at the line; every one of them had moved their man downfield.

That's good news, and the line played well most of the night. There were some depth problems, but overall, the QBs had time to throw, and the backup running backs played well enough, too.

There are a lot of things that need to be fixed heading into next week, but the overall morning-after feel is positive.

Hafley may not want to see Achane run 40-plus times in a game, but it might be hard to avoid that if the running back is having success. He is a talented and quick running back who can change the momentum of the game quickly.

With preseason game one in the books, Hafley made it clear that he will spend the better part of Saturday reviewing the game tape. He admitted that seeing the game from the field level (he was in the Packers' coaching booth) is a lot different in terms of what he sees immediately. When he looks at the tape, he is going to see how valuable Achane is.