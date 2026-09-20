Jeff Hafley's approach to the WR room is a refreshing change the Dolphins needed

When the Miami Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle, fans got their first real sign that under Jon-Eric Sullivan, things were going to be different. Waddle was one in a long line of veterans who were moved this past offseason.

With Waddell's departure, the Dolphins' receiver room was barren. Malik Washington was the most experienced player in the room, a room he practically sat in by himself. The Dolphins' approach was to attack the position in the draft, but Sullivan's free-agent additions were more for security than contribution. Losing them didn't hurt the offense, because they couldn't make the team.

Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, and Kevin Coleman Jr. made the additions of TuTu Atwell and Jalen Reagor expendable. Sure, they were NFL veterans, but they didn't add any punch to the offense, and their impact in the loss to the Raiders would likely have been negligible. It's going to be a tough road the next few weeks, but it will only make the WR room more united and better.

Miami Dolphins are giving their young WRs an opportunity to grow in a perfect way

The best thing about the Dolphins' head coach is that he doesn't give a pass to inexperience. His expectations are high, and even for a trio of rookies, he is demanding. Hafley came away impressed with how his top two WRs played, but also acknowledged that "It's a work in progress."

Hafley is going about this the right way. He isn't making excuses for poor play as much as he is defining the ultimate goal of development. Two rookie WRs are forming a backbone for the Dolphins offense. They are doing so at the same time. Unless a player is taken in the first round, it's rare to see a rookie WR get quality playing time as a rookie. Let alone two.

There are going to be hiccups, but these were expected, and that doesn't mean they can't be called out for their mistakes.

"I just think when you have three rookie receivers playing as many snaps as we did, it will continue to be a work in progress," Hafley said.

Dolphins fans may hate it, but the best thing that Sullivan could do was trade Waddle. He perfectly identified the players, or "pillars," on the team that he could build around. Why was Waddle not one of them?

The simplest answer is that he has never been a leader. He has been a good but not elite player. You can build around a non-leading elite athlete; that's not Waddle.

Miami doesn't need a veteran in the WR room with a lot of experience. Is Miami doing a disservice to Malik Willis? No, he knew coming in what the expectations were and the road in front of the team.

Willis is benefiting because he is developing chemistry with two guys who will be around far longer than Waddle would have been. Overall, Hafley is right; this is going to be a work in progress. They knew that, and two rookies starting doesn't change that, nor does it change the expectations for them.

In Week 1, Dolphins fans got a good look at the progress from OTAs to training camp, and it paid off. Not in victory, but in development. That's what 2026 is going to be about.