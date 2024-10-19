Jets go all-in to win the AFC East but the division is still fully up for grabs
By Brian Miller
The Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, but that game would have been a lot different had the Jets kicker not missed two field goals. Instead, the Bills were able to hang on in a game that was entertaining.
The Jets response to their ugly loss was to make a trade for Davante Adams. The AFC East currently belongs to the Bills. They have the most wins and have a two-game lead over the Miami Dolphins and the Jets. Each week we have looked at the power rankings of the division but this week, we are going to look at the division itself.
Buffalo was good enough to win, but the victory came with mistakes by the Jets that can't be overlooked. The Dolphins were on their bye week so in real math, Buffalo's two-game lead is actually only one, as the Bills have not had a week off yet. Miami will come back to face the Colts in Week 7 - here is what the division looks like heading into the next phase of the season.
Buffalo Bills have control of the AFC East despite not looking impressive
The Bills lost two in a row prior to winning on Monday night. They should have lost, but got a couple of odd breaks from the refs that are typically reserved for the Kansas City Chiefs. They got lucky bounces off the goal posts from Greg Zuerlein, who could have had a huge impact on the outcome. For the most part, the Bills were not impressive and the Jets lost the game more than the Bills won it.
The Jets should be embarassed by their loss
The Jets had this game won, but instead they blew it. Frankly, Aaron Rodgers' ego stands out as a lot of what is wrong with the team. He was better than he had been all season long, but when the team needed him, he threw passes that didn't need to be thrown, then threw his hands up in frustration. Needing only a field goal to tie, Rogers threw an interception deep. Yes, the receiver fell down, but Rodgers took a risk he didn't need to take. He should have dumped it off and let the kicker atone for his mistakes. Now the Jets have another top WR target coming to town in Adams. It will be interesting how often Rodgers throws to him over Garrett Wilson. This could be fun to watch when they start to unravel.
The New England Patriots have a quarterback
No one in the AFC East is going to worry about the Patriots soon. They are a bad football team, but Drake Maye made his first start and he didn't look horribly bad. In fact, the rookie showed a lot of potential. He won't bring down the squad, that will still be the coaching of Jerod Mayo and the horrible offensive line, but Maye looked good in his first outing. He isn't likely going to make the Patriots relevant in the near future, but it's a good start.
The Dolphins managed to escape the bye week without looking back
Miami was on a bye, that was good. They didn't make headlines off the field, that was great. Now they have had two weeks to get ready for the Colts, so if they lose in Indianapolis, there are problems not with the team, but the men coaching them and preparing them for game days.
Miami will head into Week 7 still hoping they can turn around the season. Mike McDaniel's men still have two games against the Jets, who looked better than their record with Robert Saleh. The Dolphins have to right this ship fast. A win over the Colts on Sunday will have fans believing again, especially with Tua Tagovailoa nearing his return.