Jonathan Martin shares shocking admission about 2013 Dolphins controversy

In 2013, the Miami Dolphins world was rocked when former offensive lineman Jonathan Martin reportedly stormed out of the team cafeteria and did not return.



Back then, it became a massive story that sent shockwaves around a league that, at the time, was a good old-fashioned high-school locker room. In an instant, it all changed, and three members of the Dolphins would see their lives change because of it.

After Miami revealed in November 2013 that Martin's representatives had shared info with the team about "allegations of player misconduct," the NFL launched an investigation that resulted in the creation of a 144-page report that supported the allegations of Martin being bullied by Mike Pouncey, John Jerry, and Richie Incognito.



When the dust settled, Jerry was released, Incognito was suspended by the league, and two Dolphins staff members were fired.

Martin was eventually traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2014, and after a short stint with the Carolina Panthers, he retired due to injury before the start of the 2015 season.

Jonathan Martin says he "never believed for a second" that he was bullied during tenure with Miami Dolphins

Martin is finding himself back in the light nearly 13 years after the incident in 2013. A new report from ESPN chronicles Martin's fall and subsequent turning around of his life came with a major bombshell.



Martin told ESPN "I never believed for a second I was being bullied" during his time with the Dolphins. He also called the incident "a story" and admitted that it's something he has been trying to clear up "for 10 years."

Martin coming clean likely isn't winning anyone over. His lack of integrity is something that had a big impact on the rest of Incognito's career. Incognito won't talk about what happened in 2013, but he did share a post on social media on Sunday about who he believes to have been behind Martin's accusations: Martin's mother and father.

This recent admission isn't just a reflection on Martin, but also on Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. At the time, Ross didn't want to hear what Incognito had to say, or anything from other Miami players who said there was no bullying going on.

Today, Martin is hoping to not only right the wrongs of his past but shed the stigma of his time in the NFL. He doesn't want to be remembered for who he used to be but instead for who he has become.

The NFL should learn something from all of this. Sometimes, there is a lot more going on than the impression of a bad look from the public. Martin's acknowledgment of what is now shown to essentially be a lie is the first step in him shedding that image he so badly wants gone.

