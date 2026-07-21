Jordyn Brooks' extension effectively thrusts Dolphins starter onto the trade block

The Miami Dolphins could've sold high on Jordyn Brooks after the reigning NFL tackles leader turned in a first-team All-Pro season last year. Instead, they've doubled down on Brooks as a rare member of the previous regime's roster who'll remain a core player for the franchise.

Miami signed Brooks to a three-year contract extension on Tuesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal is worth $51.3 million and features $35 million in guaranteed money.

Between Brooks, center Aaron Brewer, and tailback De'Von Achane — who could soon join Brooks as an All-Pro — the Dolphins have a great trio of stars to build around. However, Brooks' extension in particular could mean another Miami starter will soon be gone.

Dolphins LB Tyrel Dodson is a prime trade candidate after Jordyn Brooks' new contract

New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan sent a lot of veterans packing this offseason either via trade or release, and opted not to retain many of his in-house free agents. It wouldn't be a stretch to suggest he'll trade starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson before Week 1 either.

Trade speculation actually swirled around Brooks all the way up until he put pen to paper just now.

New #Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has now extended three players he views as core pieces in Miami:



- RB De’Von Achane: 4-years, $64M

- LB Jordyn Brooks: 3-years, $51.3M

- C Aaron Brewer: 3-years, $52.5M https://t.co/7yw4wpJPoZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 21, 2026

Dodson is overshadowed in large part by Brooks, yet he's a fine player in his own right who Miami could score a decent return for. The 28-year-old stalwart is entering a contract year, which makes him ripe for the trade block as is.

Although Dodson played very well for the Dolphins, Sullivan just drafted Jacob Rodriguez in the second round and Kyle Louis in the fourth. Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Willie Gay should also factor into the linebacker corps.

Given his draft status and the fact that he finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting, Rodriguez has all the makings of a high-impact rookie. That puts Dodson's job security in a precarious state.

Again, as much deserved attention as Brooks drew for his phenomenal 2025 campaign, Dodson had 129 combined tackles, five sacks, three pass deflections, and an interception in his own right. He might be one of the flat-out most underrated players in the entire NFL.

Hence why, now that the Dolphins have made their commitment to Brooks, they should absolutely pick up the phone and hear offers for Dodson. Sullivan would do right by the player to get Dodson out of a rebuilding situation, where his replacement is waiting in the wings. Meanwhile, I'm sure Dodson would prefer a chance to start for another team that's closer to making the playoffs.

We'll likely see Dodson stay on through the early portion of the Dolphins' training camp, as Sullivan waits to see if unfortunate injuries or otherwise desperately needy teams reach out to him with eager offers. Just don't be surprised if Dodson is traded within the next month or so.