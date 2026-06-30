Kadyn Proctor clearing this hurdle could be a game-changer for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are taking a big risk by betting on the athletic ability of gargantuan first-round pick Kadyn Proctor. Not only did they select him at No. 12 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is much higher than many experts thought he would come off the board, but they are also converting him from tackle to left guard.

Learning a new offensive line position is always going to be difficult, especially for rookies who were billed as long-term developmental pieces who could take some time to adjust to the professional game. However, Miami is ready to throw Proctor in the deep end of the pool, and many of the early returns seem to suggest that he is taking to that change quite well.

Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN said that Proctor has been impressing his teammates at left guard, with recently extended center Aaron Brewer saying the Alabama product "looks like a veteran" after a few weeks of practice. Even though Louis-Jacques said it is difficult to gauge offensive line play without pads, he did say that Proctor is in line to start at left guard in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Miami Dolphins rookie Kadyn Proctor is impressing at left guard

Proctor is a weird evaluation as a prospect. His power is jaw-dropping, and he has supreme athletic ability for someone who tips the scales at over 350 pounds. However, he ends up on the ground way too much for someone his size, and his lack of great technique means he often wins with pure power against non-NFL athletes.

Miami is likely using 2026 as a rebuilding and evaluation year, and one of the goals for this season should be finalizing their long-term offensive line. The left side is looking quite promising, as they have former second-rounder Patrick Paul at left tackle next to Proctor at guard and the always underrated Brewer at center.

The right side is where things could come into question. Austin Jackson is still Austin Jackson at right tackle, and he likely won't take a big leap forward in quality in 2026. Jonah Savaiinaea could slide in at right guard, but after a very disappointing rookie season, Miami likely won't be counting on him for much.

The Dolphins may not win many games in 2026, but if Proctor proves he can be the team's left guard for the next 10 years, Miami can count that as a major victory.