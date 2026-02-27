Key Dolphins veteran is as good as gone the moment free agency starts

New Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan spoke with a small contingent of local reporters at the annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He addressed several of the club's most pressing topics, including veteran tight end Darren Waller's outlook.

Waller, who's entering his age-34 campaign, is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 11. It's hard to see a reason for him to stay in Miami, outside of functioning as a primary option of their passing offense. And by the sound of it, Sullivan ostensibly couldn't agree more.

Sullivan said Waller is interested in playing in 2026, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post ($). However, Miami's new decision-maker added that a reunion "probably doesn't make a ton of sense at the moment."

It can't get much more straightforward than that. The only thing Sullivan could've done to be clearer is outright say that Waller won't be back. Nevertheless, it's evident that the Dolphins are prepared to go in a different direction.

Who knows what comes next for Waller, though Miami is ostensibly out of the equation. He came out of retirement last summer after sitting out the 2024 campaign and was traded to the Dolphins from the New York Giants. The former Pro Bowler proved to have some gas left in the tank despite two stints on injured reserve because of separate pectoral and groin issues.

Across nine games with the Dolphins in 2025, Waller caught 24 of 34 targets for 283 yards and six touchdowns. Miami leaned on him at or near the goal line; he was tied fourth among tight ends in end zone targets (seven).

For what it's worth, Underdog's Josh Norris connected Waller to the Minnesota Vikings. Their new assistant head coach, Frank Smith, was the Dolphins' offensive coordinator for the past four years, and they have a connection that predates Miami.

Smith was the Las Vegas Raiders' tight ends coach from 2018 through 2020. That was notably the peak of Waller's career — he exceeded 1,100 receiving yards in consecutive seasons. Their strong connection and track record of success make Minnesota a viable landing spot for the latter.