Latest A.J. Brown rumor would leave Dolphins fans laughing at rival Patriots

The Miami Dolphins are ushering in a new era with Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan now in charge of the rebuild. While they are getting their imprint on the roster, they are keeping an eye on what their division rivals are doing.

One of the worst-kept secrets in the NFL is the New England Patriots interest in receiver A.J. Brown. Many reports have indicated that these teams essentially have a deal done and are just waiting until after June 1 for financial reasons. But with nothing official, rumors are still swirling, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have entered the conversation.

NFL Insider Jordan Palmer of Bleacher Report was a guest on the "Up and Adams Show" hosted by Kay Adams. During his appearance, Palmer discussed the possibility of the Jaguars trading for Brown.

"I wouldn’t put anything past James Gladstone down there in Jacksonville… and I wouldn’t put anything past Howie in trying to find the best deal possible."

Jaguars floated as a potential landing spot for A.J. Brown, which would leave Miami Dolphins fans gleeful

Throughout the offseason, there have been leaks that Brian Thomas Jr. is available for trade, but at times, it's been said that the Jags don't want to move him. The truth lies somewhere in the middle, which means that Jacksonville isn't content with its receiver.

And despite the reports that New England wants Brown, it isn't a lock that Philadelphia will just hand him over. Eagles GM Howie Roseman is known for making splashy trades, but he will always take the best deal. There's no guarantee that the Patriots have the top offer. It's all speculation, and if Brown ends up with Jacksonville, fans in Miami will rejoice.

Not having Brown in the division would be a plus. Especially since the Patriots just made the Super Bowl without him. That roster already has a young and upcoming quarterback in Drake Maye, so the idea of him getting a star receiver isn't ideal.

Brown has been one of the top playmakers in the league, racking up 524 catches for 8,029 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns over seven seasons. Landing with the Patriots would give the Dolphins another difference maker they'd need to find answers for twice a year, in addition to helping out a division foe.

Even if the Dolphins aren't ready to compete for a title this year, you never want to see one of the best teams in your division get even better. There's still time before a deal gets struck, but everyone in Miami's building would love to see Brown get traded anywhere outside the AFC East. Seeing the Patriots strike out would also give Dolphin fans an extra reason to smile going into next season.