Latest Darren Waller's injury update is exactly what the Dolphins didn’t need

There is no question that the Miami Dolphins' addition of Darren Waller has been positive, but the injury bug has now started to gnaw on one of the few happy things fans have going for them.

Waller didn't make an impact against the Browns in Week 7, and now we know why. He was hurt, again, and kept off the field. He likely wouldn't have helped much given how astonishingly bad everything was for Miami on Sunday, but hearing that he's dealing with an injury is the latest slap in the face for fans who are sick of the bad times rolling as hard as they are.

Even if nothing could have saved the Dolphins in Cleveland, Miami needed Waller in a big way on Sunday, and not having him on the field was noticeable. The question now is how long the team will be without him as he deals with yet another injury.

Darren Waller injury could be devastating to a team that needs his spark.

It's hard to believe that it was four weeks ago that we were calling the trade for Waller a bust. Now he is one of those players that Tua Tagovailoa needs on the field. The big-bodied receiver who goes up for the ball and attacks the defense with a physical toughness that no other player on offense has.

According to reports, Waller suffered a pectoral injury in the second quarter. He didn't return for the rest of the game. At 33, coming off a retirement, and then an injury as training camp started, it's unclear how long he might miss now.

If Waller can return next week against the Falcons, it would be a miracle given how the Dolphins' season has unfolded. This week, he will be evaluated day-to-day and will likely be held out of practices as a precaution.

With Waller on the field, the Dolphins' offense works a lot better. He is more than capable of acting as another outside tackle with tough blocking ability. He can peel off and act as an outlet for Tagovailoa, but he has made his mark this season when he runs crossing routes behind the linebackers.

If Waller can't go next week, the Dolphins will rely on Tanner Conner and Julian Hill. Conner was targeted three times in week seven and caught one pass for 28 yards. Hill was targeted just twice, catching one for a single yard.