Latest Darren Waller twist is nothing but bad news for the Dolphins

For over a month, Mike McDaniel said that Darren Waller was going to be ready for Week 1 despite the fact that he had not been activated off the PUP list, or even participated in a single practice in a full capacity.

McDaniel has found enough excuses for why Waller isn't ready to play, and despite not practicing at all this week, the head coach maintained that Waller was still going to suit up, until Thursday, when he tweaked his hip.

With Waller not playing this weekend after suffering a setback with his hip injury, the news just got a little more interesting for the Dolphins. If Waller isn't placed on IR before Sunday's game, his contract is fully guaranteed for the season.

Dolphins have $2 million reasons to put Darren Waller on injured reserve

Waller's contract will become fully guaranteed on Sunday. Still, the chances of him playing anytime soon remain remote, and honestly, there are not many who believe he will make an immediate impact on offense when he is finally dressed for a game.

$2 million is hardly anything in the NFL these days, but the fact that Miami is willing to guarantee a guy who has given them absolutely no reason to believe he can get on the field is a problem.

Putting Waller on IR makes sense for the Dolphins, as they can then use the roster spot to add a tight end or another offensive lineman should James Daniels be ruled out. Instead, Miami will have to hope two tight ends are enough to get by against the Colts.

The Dolphins must believe Waller’s absence is minor, but it’s tough to see what they’re basing that on when he hasn’t taken a single rep in practice. As they did with Odell Beckham Jr. and Will Fuller, they’re investing in a player who simply hasn’t been reliable.

The only logical reason not to place Waller on IR is concern over using up one of the Dolphins’ limited return slots. They’re allowed to bring back eight players, and two are already earmarked for Jason Sanders and Liam Eichenberg. Given Miami’s injury track record, conserving IR returns makes sense in that light, $2 million might be the cost of flexibility.

It's far too early to call the Waller trade a mistake, but it's not looking good.

More Miami Dolphins News and Analysis