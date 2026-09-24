Latest Dolphins injury report delivers serious blow to their young standouts

The Miami Dolphins starting the year off 0-2 should come as no surprise, although you'd miraculously find several fans on social media who are surprised. Nevertheless, this season is and was always about developing Miami's young players. However, it becomes challenging to do so when they're not available.

Heading into Week 3, the most glaring injury is to rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who went down with an apparent ankle injury last week in the second half against the San Francisco 49ers. After the game, Douglas was seen leaving in a walking boot, leaving his availability for the Dolphins' home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in question.

Unsurprisingly, head coach Jeff Hafley left fans in the dark as to Douglas' availability for Sunday. Thus, it was no surprise that Douglas was held out of practice on Wednesday. What was somewhat surprising, though, was the number of other Dolphins players who were listed on the injury report.

10 players listed on Miami Dolphins' first injury report ahead of Week 3

Douglas wasn't the only Miami wide receiver listed on Wednesday's injury report. While his absence was expected, both Chris Bell and Ryan Miller were reported as limited participants.

Bell's reasoning is a bit understandable, seeing as he is still coming off a torn ACL. Yet, the reasoning for his limited participation was a knee issue, which raises the question of whether it's just routine maintenance or if it's a new injury altogether. As of writing, we're not even sure it's the same knee that is involved. Regardless, as a rookie, you want to see Bell out there in practice learning as much as he can. While he's exceeded expectations to even be on the field at this point, it still hampers his development somewhat if he's only practicing on a limited basis.

The more surprising player on the Dolphins' injury report was Miller, who was the recipient of a 77-yard touchdown pass this past Sunday against San Francisco -- Miami's lone touchdown of the game. Miller was listed with hip/back issues, but it's unclear as to when he may have picked that up since he seemed fine against the 49ers.

On defense, the Dolphins got some good news with the return of Chop Robinson to practice following his absence due to a concussion. Likewise, rookie cornerback Chris Johnson was listed as a full participant (shoulder). Unfortunately, other defenders popped up on Miami's first report of the week.

Cornerback JuJu Brents was listed as limited with a knee injury, and, asofof with Miller, it's a question as to when he may have picked up this injury after he was seemingly fine following Sunday's game. Brents has dealt with a number of injuries throughout his career since entering the NFL, but the Dolphins hope he can be available against the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, edge rusher Robert Beal Jr. also did not practice due to a hamstring injury he picked up against San Francisco. Other limited players included long snapper Tucker Addington, as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury, and running back Jaylen Wright (stinger/foot).