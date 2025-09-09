Latest NFL power rankings leave Dolphins facing a harsh reality

The Miami Dolphins entered Week 1 as the likely victor against the Indianapolis Colts, but it took only a couple of series to realize this Dolphins team is worse than anyone could have thought.

In the lead-up to the start of the season, Miami ranked anywhere between Nos. 15 and 20 in NFL power rankings, but one had Miami listed at No. 29. We laughed at the time. Not anymore.

NFL Spin Zone wasted no time releasing their post-Week 1 power rankings, and the good news for Dolphins fans is that you don't have to scroll far to see where Miami is ranked. Deservedly, Miami sits at No. 31 after one game. The only team worse than the Dolphins right now is the New Orleans Saints, who lost a close game on Sunday.

Latest NFL Spin Zone power rankings show exactly how far the Dolphins have fallen

It's a harsh reality to wake up and realize the Dolphins are likely going to be as bad as we had all hoped they wouldn't be. Daniel Jones exposed Miami's defensive weaknesses and even managed to prove their strengths were weaknesses, too.

It's hard to argue with the NFL Spin Zone article. Miami was that bad. No. 31 in the league? Until they prove otherwise, the answer is yes.

Fans are hoping for a bounce-back performance against the New England Patriots, who did not look all that good, either, in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Oddly enough, the New York Jets looked to be better than both the Dolphins and the Patriots despite losing to the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers late in the fourth quarter.

There is a lot of season ahead, but until the Dolphins show up to actually play a game, they can't hope for much better than being ranked 31st, and as fans, we are not exactly in a position to defend a higher rank, if we are being honest.

