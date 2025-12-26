Latest QB buzz links Dolphins to MVP with deep South Florida ties

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sat with a scowl on his face, stood on the sidelines in Week 16, with an earpiece hanging out of his ear, all the while watching the rookie whom he was benched in favor of starting.

The Dolphins' future at the position is as cloudy and toxic as a "red tide" off the coast of South Beach. Will Tagovailoa play for the Dolphins again, or will he be traded this upcoming offseason? Of course, the other question is who will replace him. Quinn Ewers will get two more starts to show he can be the guy, but how does a two-time MVP sound?

A new report from the Baltimore Sun may provide an answer that Dolphins fans have only dreamed of: Lamar Jackson may become available.

Lamar Jackson's time with the Ravens may end, and the Miami Dolphins are a team he may want to play for

Forget about all the financial issues a move like this would come with. Forget about the dead money salary cap hit that Tua Tagovailoa will leave the Dolphins with. Forget about money altogether, considering that if something like this were to happen, it would be so creative that no one would know how it could get done until it's announced.

A new story of Baltimore is that Jackson's time with the team may be coming to a close. They are at a crossroads, says the report by Michael Preston. If that were to happen, could the Dolphins find a way to make it work? Could they potentially throw Tagovailoa in a deal that would at least give the Ravens a bridge QB until a draft pick could reach maturity?

Baltimore-based story wonders about possibility of Lamar Jackson trade and contains harsh criticisms of Lamar behind the scenes https://t.co/Bj5UDxJb0v — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 24, 2025

The Dolphins would have to give up a lot, even if Tagovailoa were included in the deal. We are talking multiple first-round picks just to start.

That is a drop in the proverbial bucket. Jackson would immediately make the Dolphins better and give Mike McDaniel a QB that might actually be able to run his offense. His legs alone would give the Dolphins a rushing attack like no one else. Imagine Jackson and De'Von Achane in the backfield.

Before we all start seeing visions of a Super Bowl dancing in our heads, we have to realize that those money things we were not going to talk about are real. The report says that Jackson would love to play for the Dolphins, but another possibility could be the Las Vegas Raiders, who have more money to spend and Tom Brady as a minority owner.

The 2025 offseason could get interesting quite quickly if Jackson ends up on the trade table, and the Dolphins better be ready to make a move that could help the team turn around and become contenders.