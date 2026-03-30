Latest QB rankings give Dolphins fans major reason for optimism

No Miami Dolphins fan expects the team to do great things in 2026. The addition of Malik Willis was necessary for myriad reasons. His presence in the locker room will be watched closely as he brings confidence and leadership that Tua Tagovailoa has been lacking.

Miami's quarterback room consists of Willis, Quinn Ewers, and Cam Miller, for now. It's not a great on-paper list, but it's better than some of the other 31 NFL teams. With the draft a month away, this list will likely get another addition.

On our network's main site, Fansided.com, a new ranking of every NFL team's quarterback room has been released, and the Dolphins are not ranked at the bottom.

Miami Dolphins quarterback room ranked 25th in latest power ranking

Christopher Kline has Miami ranked just below the Tennessee Titans and two spots ahead of the Falcons.

"He's a legitimate dual-threat quarterback with a superhuman arm, plainly one of the most impressive athletes in the NFL" Christopher Kline

The caveat, of course, is that we don't know, like Kline points out in his article, what Willis will be like when he is tasked with leading the team week-to-week. The intangibles are off the charts, but until fans see them on the field, it's hard to build higher expectations.

Miami also has Ewers backing him up. Ewers will get more opportunities in training camp, but this show belongs to Willis. The competition will be between Ewers and a possible draft addition for the backup job.

Dolphins fans are smiling at the Falcons' spot on this list. Coming in at number 28 are the Falcons. Tua Tagovailoa doesn't bring enough hope to warrant a higher position. Kevin Stefanski believes that Tagovailoa can turn his career around; maybe he does, but judging by their ranking here, it's not expected.

It will be quite interesting to see who targets the position and when in the draft. They are expected to have a high draft pick in 2027, a draft class that is expected to be far better than this year's group.

Sullivan has said that he would like to draft a quarterback every year if there is the possibility, but will he use an important mid-round pick on a guy that may never become anything more than a backup security QB?