Latest veteran QB report is bad news for Dolphins' Malik Willis backup plan

The Miami Dolphins are expected to make a strong run for quarterback Malik Willis. There is a good chance they are left empty-handed. One of their other veteran options now appears to have a landing spot.

According to reports by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Dolphins are not likely to be able to meet the potential $20+ million plus annual contract for Willis, but Fowler also sees Jimmy Garoppolo landing in Arizona, where Mike LaFleur is now coaching the Cardinals.

The Cardinals can offer Garoppolo something the Dolphins can't, an opportunity to start. The Rams' backup QB has been sitting idle behind Matt Stafford.

Miami Dolphins veteran quarterback options could take a nosedive thanks to the Cardinals

The Dolphins run a similar style of offense as the Rams, but LaFleur will run the same offensive system he did in L.A., so bringing Garoppolo along with him makes a lot of sense.

Like the Dolphins, Arizona is expected to release QB Kyler Murray on the first day of free agency. Murray isn't expected to be a candidate for the Dolphins, but Garoppolo has been floated as a possibility.

At this stage, it is unclear where the Dolphins will go at the position. There will be a competition in the building with Quinn Ewers, and we know that Jon-Eric Sullivan intends to draft a quarterback, but there will be someone else in the mix, likely a free agent veteran.

Garoppolo has been around the league for a long time. Drafted by the Patriots in 2014, Garoppolo was traded to the 49ers in 2017. He spent six seasons there before heading to the Raiders, then the Rams for the last two seasons. Now, he may be on the move again.

If the Dolphins don't land either of those quarterbacks, there are still options. Marcus Mariota could be a bridge option or a backup to Ewers, and the Dolphins could look toward Joshua Dobbs, Case Keenum, Kenny Pickett, or Mitch Trubisky.

This year's free agent quarterback class is not good, but most seasons do not have many quality players at that position become available.

Whoever the Dolphins end up with, they will need to be cheap, unless their name is Malik.