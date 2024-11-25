Major change has been key to Dolphins recent success in 2024
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are finding a rhythm they haven't had since early in the 2023 season when opposing teams in the NFL couldn't figure out how to stop them.
This year, teams are finding it hard, once again, to stop the Dolphins and the reason is quite simple. They are no longer trying to feed the ball to one player every time a play is called.
Tyreek Hill is an incredible football player, but for two seasons, the Dolphins wanted to get him to the coveted 2,000-yard mark in receiving. That pursuit came at the expense of other players not getting looks and Mike McDaniel being smart with his playcalling.
When teams took Hill out of the game plan in the second half of last season, McDaniel continued to try to get him the ball. It didn't work, but it did stall drives. Now, McDaniel is letting the defense dictate where the ball goes.
Tua Tagovailoa is checking off Hill and hitting Jaylen Waddle more consistently. He is hitting his running backs out of the backfield, and Jonnu Smith is having what might be the best statistical season of his NFL career by the time the season is over.
The offense works because the Dolphins, specifically Tua and McDaniel, are not force-feeding the football.
McDaniel needs to continue coaching this way. He can't give up on the run game, and he can't get egotistical and try to outthink the coaches on the other side of the field. Play smart football. Move the chains, force the defense to adjust their coverages, and then hurt them for it.
Hill will get his touches because the defenses will have to change their coverage and when they do, Hill will find a way to get open. Right now, it's more important to win football games because if they can't, they are not going to make the playoffs.