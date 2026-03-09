Malik Willis already winning over Dolphins fans with latest message

On the same day the Miami Dolphins officially ended the Tua Tagovailoa experiment for good, they signed their next hopeful franchise quarterback. Malik Willis is joining the Dolphins on a three-year deal worth $67.5 million, and the hope is that he can give them stability at the position.

Willis is reuniting with Jeff Hafley, who was the Packers' defensive coordinator when Willis was in Green Bay and is now the head coach of the Fins. The deal makes perfect sense, and hopefully, it works out for the former third-round pick out of Liberty in the 2022 draft.

Shortly after the deal became public knowledge, Willis appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and was asked how he feels about his new deal with the Dolphins.

"Super excited to be down here... Excited to go to work and try to do something special. It's a blessing," Willis said. "I'm just trying to take advantage of every opportunity I can get... I'm just trying to go down there (Miami) and do what I can to help them, you know, do some special things and that's taking it one day at a time and put the work in and seeing where the chips fall."

Malik Willis sends the absolute perfect message to Miami Dolphins fans

This was a great pick-up for the Dolphins. Willis struggled early in his career after being drafted by the Titans, and the organization quickly gave up on him. He was sent to Green Bay in 2024, where he had the opportunity to sit behind Jordan Love and even got to play quite a bit when Love dealt with injuries. That's where Willis proved himself and showed that he's capable of improvement.

Willis appeared in 11 games for the Packers and made three starts. He threw for 972 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions during his time on the field and also rushed for 261 yards and three scores with his legs. He proved that he can be a solid signal-caller, and now the Dolphins hope to benefit from that.

Willis clearly is excited to join Hafley in South Beach, and his message to Dolphins fans is that he's going to give it his all and try to help this team do something special. Let's hope he can!