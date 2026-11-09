Malik Willis' comment on horrible INT doesn't pass sniff test for Dolphins fans

It is becoming a traditional week-to-week problem for the Miami Dolphins. Bad decisions that leave points off the board. In Week 9, it was a problem that cost Miami a potentially huge upset win.

It also doesn't help when the quarterback and the wide receivers are not on the same page. By week 9, that shouldn't be a problem. Regardless, that's the excuse Malik Willis and Caleb Douglas gave for an incredibly bad interception.

Speaking with the media after the game, Willis was asked about his decision to throw into double coverage that was blanketed around Douglas. Willis simply said, "It was a miscommunication." How exactly?

Miami Dolphins' offensive woes continue because of Malik Willis' decision-making

It's been a problem all year. Willis has ups, and then he has downs; then he goes up, and then he goes down, and it continues every week. Most fans realize this is what 2026 was going to be like, but on Sunday, that pass was a highlight reel of the very problem plaguing Willis' ability to lead the offense. Decision-making.

The Dolphins opened the second half down by three and got the ball. Momentum was favoring Miami as the Lions couldn't do much offensively. Willis tried to hit Douglas on a deep route on 3rd and 11, but the problem was that he threw into double-coverage.

It wasn't just two defenders in the area; there was no way that pass would be caught, and the inside defender was better positioned than Douglas. Yet, Willis still threw the pass.

Willis' claim that it was "miscommunication" would have been understandable had he thrown to a spot that Douglas wasn't in, or maybe if two receivers were in the same area and the ball got tipped. That wasn't the case. Willis didn't see the over-the-top coverage of the safety.

Chuck Clark had no problem coming from behind to take the ball out of the air. So again, what was the miscommunication? The media also gave Douglas a softball question after the game. The reporter told Douglas that Willis had said it was the result of miscommunication; Douglas agreed.

It doesn't add up. The ball was thrown directly to Douglas on the play. There was no reason to believe he ran the wrong route or that he was supposed to curl back or turn upfield. It was a poor decision, nothing more.

The Dolphins can't continue to make these mistakes. Offensively, they are not good enough to recover and go toe-to-toe with a better team. On Sunday, the Dolphins may very well have been the better team, but that was on the other side of the ball.