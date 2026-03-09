Malik Willis contract details are horrible news for Quinn Ewers

When free agency began at noon on Monday, most figured the Miami Dolphins would be relatively quiet. After an early jump, they made the biggest splash no one expected. It's not good news for the incumbent quarterback.

Malik Willis was supposed to be too expensive for the Dolphins. Miami lacked cap room, and even after they released Tua Tagovailoa, the front door keys to the franchise were in the hands of Quinn Ewers. A lot changed in a couple of hours. This contract doesn't scream quarterback competition.

Willis is being paid NFL starter money, maybe not franchise quarterback money, but starter money and not a backup's salary.

Sources: The #Dolphins are signing #Packers QB Malik Willis, as a new QB has landed in Miami.



He gets a 3-year, $67.5M deal with $45M fully guaranteed in a contract negotiated by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/bhIpxV3UrK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

Malik Willis contract all but guarantees Quinn Ewers Miami Dolphins role will be as a backup

The Dolphins' plan to build their roster clearly starts with the QB position. Sullivan made it clear early on that Willis was going to be someone they took a long look at, but even this is a bit shocking for a team that was looking at a potential top-3 pick in 2027.

Miami is paying the QB $45 million guaranteed on a three-year deal. The $67.5 million comes in around the number most in the league anticipated Willis receiving. The details and structure of the contract are not known yet, but basic math puts them close to $22 million annually.

The Dolphins believe that Willis will be able to bridge the gap between now and finding a franchise QB, or they see the opportunity for Willis to make enough strides over the next two seasons to warrant taking over the franchise.

For all the talk of Willis joining the Cardinals, the reality came down to Sullivan and Jeff Hafley's knowledge of the QB from their time in Green Bay.

As much as Mike McDaniel pinned his Dolphins career on Tua Tagovailoa, Sullivan is tagging Willis as his early ride-or-die QB. The benefit for the new GM, however, is that he will have time to evaluate Willis and make an informed decision about his future.

Sullivan has stated that there will be a QB competition this offseason. This contract doesn't spell competition. Willis is going to start; the financial numbers support that. The competition will come between Ewers and a likely draft pick for the backup job.