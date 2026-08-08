Malik Willis is taking his leadership to a level the Dolphins have rarely seen

Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley are betting on their knowledge of Malik Willis. They made him the Miami Dolphins quarterback, but he wasn't brought in just to lead the franchise into the future.

Willis' biggest asset is not the unknown of his play, but the known leadership that he possesses. In that frame of mind, the Dolphins are already winning.

Willis spoke with the media on Saturday and pointed out the heart-to-heart he had with his teammates on Friday night. It's an imperative and important step for setting a tone that will define the Dolphins' season and locker room. More impressive? It wasn't done because it had to be done.

Malik Willis delivers a strong message to his Miami Dolphins teammates that can't be ignored

The Dolphins held a scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday afternoon. For many players, it was the first time they set foot on their home field. The Dolphins' offense found success throughout the day; maybe the message Willis delivered carried weight.

Willis says he wanted to address the team to talk about professionalism, doing everything you can do to execute the play call. He wanted to have a man to man conversation with everyone to set the standard they need to uphold daily. pic.twitter.com/umFABGzUU2 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 8, 2026

Willis is bringing the strong team concept that has been the core of the Green Bay Packers. In his short time with them after leaving Tennessee, the quarterback found his footing and his voice.

The Dolphins are his team now. He is the one they will look up to, ask the world of, and will follow. Win or lose, Willis provides the Dolphins with that voice that has been missing. Now, he needs to put it on the field as well.

Willis' future is uncertain, and the players know that, but he isn't the type of QB who demands his position be respected. He is motivating his teammates by actions, and even when it doesn't go right, how he works on the issues is also watched closely.

It's not a good position for Willis to be in. The Dolphins are facing low expectations in 2026, and that could lead them down the path of drafting a quarterback early in the 2027 draft, but Willis can take comfort in knowing the Packers' method of QB development, which is likely to make its way to Miami. It's his team for the foreseeable future.

In Green Bay, the Packers didn't draft a quarterback to start immediately. In that vein, an Arch Manning or a Dante Moore won't start in year one; Willis will, at least through a year or two. He knows this approach, and he knows that being the QB comes with expectations of leadership.

The Dolphins have tried their hands at having a "voice" in previous years, but the attempts have often fallen on deaf ears or didn't carry the weight of being more than just words. Willis' approach may sound similar, but it's not.

The Dolphins' offense isn't struggling; they are not dealing with internal locker room strife or problems. That's why this carries more weight; it didn't need to be said, but at the same time, it absolutely was worth the words. If it makes the Dolphins players more focused on what they are on the team for, then it is another big victory.