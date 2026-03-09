Malik Willis shares funny moment with Pat McAfee after agreeing with Dolphins

Maybe the best-kept secret before the NFL's legal tampering period began on Monday was the Miami Dolphins' pursuit of free agent quarterback Malik Willis.

Now that the Dolphins have agreed on a 3-year deal with Willis to come in and be their starting quarterback, Miami has to feel like they've got some semblance of a plan. Amid all of the free agency chaos, the Tua Tagovailoa situation, and plenty of offseason decisions yet to come, they have their quarterback.

And, after hearing the official news, Willis joined the guys on the Pat McAfee Show for a live reaction. After talking about what he'll bring to the table (most of which was a humble response talking about the team as a whole), Willis was asked the important question.

Does he have his eyes on any immediate purchases, in particular, after securing $45 million guaranteed?

Malik Willis' response to Pat McAfee gave Miami Dolphins fans a glimpse at the type of person they're getting

Willis' answer to the question at hand:

"Yeah I got to take a shower now, bro. I just got off the field. You caught me at a bad time. [Need to] figure out something to eat."

Willis couldn't help but smile and chuckle a bit as he didn't even answer McAfee's question. But McAfee was laughing, himself, amid the honest answer from Willis.

The fact that Willis completely ignored McAfee's question about money and future purchases shouldn't surprise anyone who has followed the former Liberty standout. Willis isn't one to talk big like that. He isn't the type to flaunt or brag.

The other aspect of this is that Willis had just gotten done training upon news of the deal being agreed to, which will tell you even more about the type of player and person the Dolphins are getting.

Throughout his time in the NFL and dating back to his college days, Willis has only given folks positive things to talk and write about. He is never in the news for the wrong reasons. In fact, he's rarely been in the news since his short stint as the Tennessee Titans' starter was up.

He's had to wait a little while for a real shot, which the Green Bay Packers gave him, in a roundabout way. After filling in admirably for Jordan Love in just three starts, Willis did enough to earn the Dolphins' trust as a guy they'd take a chance on.