Dolphins $120 million weapon just ended his time in Miami on the injured list

The Miami Dolphins' 2025 season is finally over, ending with a 38-10 beatdown at the hands of their division rival New England Patriots. With a 7-10 record, it was their first season with double-digit losses since 2019. As of writing, head coach Mike McDaniel's job seems safe, while interim general manager Champ Kelly's status is still uncertain. The Dolphins' plan for dealing with Tua Tagovailoa and his contract is also a question mark, but he seems to have played his last down for Miami.

There is one prominent member of the Dolphins whose fate seems decided, however.

Tyreek Hill was looking to bounce back from a down season in 2024, where he failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since an injury-shortened 2019 season. Instead, Hill suffered a catastrophic knee injury that ended his season after just four games.

While he may end up being ready to go by the time the 2026 season begins, all signs point to him needing to make his comeback elsewhere.

Miami Dolphins have no choice but to move on from Tyreek Hill

There are plenty of reasons why Hill's tenure with Miami is almost certain to end this offseason, but his contract is first and foremost. He is set to count $51.9 million against the Dolphins' 2026 salary cap, an impossible number to manage for any non-QB contract.

If Hill had proven his 2024 season was a fluke and balled out in 2025, maybe an extension to alleviate his cap charge would have been the right move. Given how his (and the Dolphins) season played out, however, I can't imagine that is on the table any longer. Miami would save over $36 million by designating him as a post-June 1st release, instantly taking them from a projected -$15.65 million in cap space to over $20 million.

With the potential for Tua to also be cut from the roster, the Dolphins desperately need to free up money to even field a team in 2026. There are plenty of other cap shenanigans that will also need to take place, but getting Hill off the team is how it all begins.

There is also the fact that Hill will be 32 by the time the 2026 season begins, and he was already showing signs of decline before tearing up his knee. Not to mention the frequent questions about his maturity and character.

Hill will always be remembered in Miami for his back-to-back 1,700-yard seasons, but his time in South Beach has come and gone.