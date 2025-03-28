Dolphins 2025 schedule setting up to be a huge problem for Miami's defense

When the 2024 season ended, Anthony Weaver was a hot ticket name for a head coaching vacancy, but the Miami Dolphins retained him for at least another season. Despite Weaver sticking around, the 2025 campaign is going to be a challenge for Miami.

Dolphins fans want to see the offensive line addressed in the draft. They should be pounding their fists for more defensive players. Yes, the line is a problem, but the defense is far worse.

Forget about the offense for a moment and consider that the Dolphins have no experience opposite Jalen Ramsey. They have a little more than that at safety, and their defensive line is led by Zach Sieler and Benito Jones.



Miami can add a few players here and there from the free agent market and through the mid-rounds of the draft, but 2025 is going to pose a huge problem for Weaver, and it will only be worse if these holes are not filled.

In 2025, the Dolphins are going to face some good offenses with good to great quarterbacks. Miami will face Josh Allen twice, and we all know they have yet to beat him without the Florida sunshine beating down on Hard Rock Stadium. We also know they will face a growing Drake Maye and Justin Fields twice as well.

It doesn't end with the division, which will be hard enough. Miami has to play Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, and potentially Aaron Rodgers if he signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In all, the Dolphins will face nine quality quarterbacks in 2025.

Miami Dolphins have problems on both sides of the line, but defense is more important

There is a lot that goes into a football's outcome, and quarterbacks are only a part of it, but when you have a defense that is void of talent at some positions and lacking starters at others, it creates a problem from the start.

Miami needs to invest in the defense as much as fans may not want to admit. Guard is a problem and has been for almost a decade, but given the status of the defense, the line looks much better on the offensive side of the ball than at three of the positions on the other side.

