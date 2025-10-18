Dolphins' 2026 NFL mock draft pick sends clear message to Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins may be in a position to perform a clean reboot in the 2026 offseason, as they could move on from head coach Mike McDaniel while trying to see if there are upgrades out there who could improve upon what quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is putting on display.



The Dolphins' problems extend far beyond the quarterback position. It would be incredibly difficult to envision Miami becoming a competitive team with a secondary so poor that it significantly contributes to Anthony Weaver's defense being one of the worst in the league.

The idea of taking a player that many consider to be the best player in the draft instead of someone like South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers or Alabama's Ty Simpson is certainly risky, but the Dolphins may not be ready to completely give up on Tagovailoa just yet.

In his recent 2026 NFL mock draft, ESPN's Jordan Reid shared that he believes Miami will take the best player available at a position of need, selecting Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with the No. 5 overall pick. As a result of this decision, Sellers would land with the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 9 overall, while Simpson goes 30th to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Miami Dolphins select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs in 2026 NFL mock draft

Downs is a similar prospect to Baltimore Ravens stud Kyle Hamilton. While there is no assurance of how good he will he, there seems to be a minimal chance of him being bad in the pros. Downs would be an instant starter and Pro Bowl contender in Miami.

This secondary might be the worst in the entire NFL, and adding Downs would be enough to singlehandedly shake off that designation. With Downs on one side and Minkah Fitzpatrick on the other, the Dolphins' safety duo would be one of the best in the league.

Perhaps Reid believes the Dolphins could use a mid-round pick on a quarterback. Oklahoma's John Mateer, Miami's Carson Beck, and Clemson's Cade Klubnik are just a few of many quarterbacks who could be selected on Day 2 by a Dolphins team that is running out of patience with Tagovailoa.

If a new GM comes in to replace Chris Grier, it seems hard to imagine a scenario in which a top-five pick is not used on a quarterback. However, if that new GM wants an easy win to kick off his tenure, Downs looks like someone who could be a star for the next 10 years.