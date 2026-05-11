Miami Dolphins 2026 schedule release date rumors, leaks, opponents and more

Miami Dolphins' fans have known who their favorite team will be playing in 2026 for months now, but they will soon know when and where Miami will be playing those opponents.

The NFL schedule release officially takes place on May 14 this year. It's an event on the NFL's calendar that has seen a considerable rise in interest in recent years, thanks in large part to an increase in social media posts and fun schedule-release videos from most teams.

Leave it to the NFL to make the simple act of revealing the specifics of each team's schedule a notable moment, I suppose.

Here at Phin Phanatic, we have you covered in regard to every rumor, leak, official reveal, and all things Dolphins schedule! Make sure to check back frequently this week as the lead-up to the official release draws closer!

Miami Dolphins 2026 opponents

Home: Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears

Away: New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins 2026 schedule rumors

Info coming soon!

Miami Dolphins 2026 schedule leaks

Info coming soon!

Miami Dolphins 2026 schedule

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