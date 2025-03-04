Dolphins add versatile offensive lineman in notable 2025 NFL mock draft

For the Miami Dolphins this offseason, there are uncertainties at left tackle, and doubts at the guard spots that must be addressed.

The Dolphins' ground game took a step backward in 2024. Some of that was due to the play of a Miami offensive front built more to protect the quarterback than to open up big holes for the running backs.

With free agency lurking and the Dolphins possibly losing numerous veteran performers inside, one solution was recently shared.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. predicts Miami Dolphins will upgrade offensive line with top pick in 2025 NFL Draft

In his most recent 2025 NFL mock draft, legendary NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Miami general manager Chris Grier opting to put a 6-foot-3, 332-pound Tiger in the team's blocking tank, as he has the Dolphins selecting Missouri's Armand Membou with their top pick in the first round this year.

Kiper shared why Membou's versatility as a blocker is something that Miami could potentially take advantage of.

"Miami could lose both starting guards (Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones) to free agency, and this is a chance to improve the pass protection as a whole. The Dolphins were 28th in pass block win rate this past season (55.7 percent), and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had three diagnosed concussions over his career. This must be a priority.



At Mizzou, Membou played right tackle (where key Dolphins contributor Kendall Lamm is also a free agent, by the way), but he can really line up anywhere, and some scouts think he's a better fit inside. He allowed just one sack in 2024."

Last season, the Dolphins' offensive front finished 15th in the league in PFF's annual offensive line rankings, and they alluded to the issues at guard.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein has a great scouting report on the former University of Missouri blocker that really highlights his strengths and weaknesses.

“Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards. Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control. He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space. Footwork and core strength fuel stick-block sustain, but he can be outreached by edge-setters. His pass sets are technically sound, and he processes twists and blitzes quickly.



Membou plays with a varied pass-set strategy and crafty hands to stymie rush momentum, but teams will have to live with long-armed rushers collapsing the pocket on him at times. Hands and feet work in unison to mirror speed and edge-to-edge rush challenges. He’s still growing into his frame, but his game boasts unusual maturity. Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless.”

If Miami has any plans of bouncing back from a forgettable 8-9 season in 2024, it must start by improving its level of talent in the trenches.

