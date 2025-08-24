Miami Dolphins' biggest winner from the preseason couldn't be clearer

Mike McDaniel has to be thrilled with the way his offense has played throughout training camp and preseason, at least at the skill positions. It won't make trimming the roster any easier.

The Dolphins could have entered the 2025 camp season looking to bolster other units on the team and, in the process, enter the regular season with a smaller wide receiver unit than most expected. One player had something to say about that.

Tahj Washington spent most of his rookie season injured, but he took the 2025 offseason by the proverbial horns and gave Chris Grier and McDaniel a reason to carry six receivers.

Tahj Washington stands out as one of the best players in the Dolphins preseason.

Washington was considered a fringe roster player who would need to compete to earn his spot on the 53, maybe even just the practice squad. Miami was locked in with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Malik Washington. Most believed that Nick Westbrook-Ikhine would be a near lock as well.

That left Miami looking at carrying five receivers into the season, and Dee Eskridge was the front-runner for the spot. Eskridge had a great preseason as well, and that should have been enough to close the door on the WR unit at 5.

Tahj Washington made sure that the door stayed ajar. His play throughout camp and especially in the preseason games was consistently good. Good enough that the Dolphins can't afford to expose him to the waiver wire on Tuesday.

Miami must carry six receivers into the season, and that means Washington becomes number six, but more importantly, is the fact that Washington is also giving the Dolphins a reason actually to play him. His route running has been good, and some of his preseason work has been highlight reels as he made defenders miss with the ball in his hands.

The receiver unit is going to be good this year, and that means Washington will spend many Sundays inactive, but if that is the case, he is still on the roster, where he deserves to be.

