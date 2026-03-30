Dolphins bring in towering OT prospect who could be a huge draft steal

With the 2026 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Miami Dolphins have continued to ramp up their pre-draft visits with potential targets. Armed with a staggering seven top 100 picks in this year's draft, Miami has a wide range of potential options they need to sift through before the big day arrives.

Among the several prospects to earn visits with the team recently, one of them stands out for a host of reasons.

Markel Bell, the massive 6'9" offensive tackle out of the University of Miami, will join the similarly huge Travis Burke out of Memphis as OT's to formally visit with the team, according to NFL writer Arye Pulli. Bell has steadily risen up draft boards since the NFL Combine, where he showed he can move well despite tipping the scales at 346 pounds.

Miami Dolphins will host intriguing OT Markel Bell for pre-draft visit

Bell has been overshadowed by his teammates this draft cycle, with fellow OL Francis Mauigoa, EDGE's Reuben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, cornerback Keionte Scott, and quarterback Carson Beck all being ranked higher on NFL Mock Draft Database's consensus rankings.

Still, he is a real prospect in his own right who could become a massive steal for whoever ends up selecting him, including the Dolphins. Bell is a classic example of the idea that you can't teach size, with his massive frame and freakishly long arms (36 3/8" arm length). Like all tackles his size, he comes with plenty of risk. While it's nearly impossible to go through him as a pass rusher, he will naturally struggle with smaller, faster opponents.

He also has a natural leverage disadvantage that can make it difficult for him to move people in the run game despite his size. He isn't a perfect fit for Miami offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's zone-heavy scheme, but it's hard to ignore the upside with him and Patrick Paul as bookend tackles.

Even if there were occasional ugly reps that result in quick pressures, new starting QB Malik Willis would spend most of his time only worrying about pressure coming from the interior. Even if Bell never develops into a starting-caliber tackle (or struggles to flip sides from left to right), he would be a perfect backup for Paul and the oft-injured Austin Jackson. For a player who may be available on Day 3 of the draft, it would be hard not to be excited about that.