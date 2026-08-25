Dolphins can't ignore the latest O-line depth option to hit free agency

Miami Dolphins fans were not thrilled to see how poorly the offensive line played when the backups started on Saturday against the Giants. Miami's offense was so bad that it ran fewer than 40 plays the entire game.

It's hard to get a good picture of what a quarterback, tight end, or wide receiver can do when there is a limited number of snaps. Much of that can be attributed to bad line play. That was part of the problem for certain.

Now, a solution, or at the very least a little bit of help, may have just dropped. The Bengals released veteran guard/tackle Cody Ford on Monday, and it would make a lot of sense for Jon-Eric Sullivan to put in a claim for him.

Cody Ford's release from Cincinnati is an opportunity the Miami Dolphins should not pass up

Ford is no stranger to the AFC East. A former second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills, the versatile lineman spent his first three seasons up North. Ford dealt with early injuries that kept him off the field; he started just 29 games while in Buffalo, but he only played in 38.

Following his Bills career, he landed for one year in Arizona, another injury-filled season where he missed six games. From there, it was on to Cincinnati. He played three seasons for the Bengals, but he only started 10 of 50 games.

This is where the Dolphins should get involved. They have problems, and let's face it, Charlie Heck is not a suitable option to back anyone up. Ford isn't great, but a change of scenery and better coaching than he had with the Bengals could help.

Ford has played both guard and tackle, and that's something that the Dolphins look for in offensive linemen. The addition of Caedan Wallace was an indication that they are hoping to fix some of their depth issues. While Ford may not be perfect, can he really be any worse than Heck or some of the others who are taking up roster space?

Claiming him off waivers makes sense. His contract is less than $2 million, and the Dolphins can give him a look over the next week before making final roster cuts. They need to do something, and while they could wait for the NFL to make those final roster moves, getting an experienced veteran could help now.

The Dolphins will play the Falcons on Friday night, and final roster decisions will need to be made on August 30. It's a short window, but this team needs to look at everyone, and given the play of the line over the first two preseason games, there is no reason not to at least take a look at Ford.