Dolphins can’t ignore devastating risk tied to De'Von Achane’s health

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is looking to break out this year, and he has the tools to do so, but first, he has to remain healthy.

The Dolphins' season will be successful if the offense can remain balanced between the running game and the passing game. With the depth at running back light to start the season, Achane's health should be a mild concern.

Achane has been dealing with a calf injury for most of the last three weeks, and while he will play in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, it will only take one setback to throttle his season, and perhaps Miami's.

Miami Dolphins need to take it slow with De'Von Achane's return from injury

The Dolphins have developed a habit of keeping injured players from doing further damage. In some instances, it's a good thing; in others, they tend to get overprotective.

Week one should work in the Dolphins' favor. Miami has the better team on paper, so giving Achane 25 to 30 reps shouldn't be necessary. The better option is to bring him back slowly, get a lead, and let Ollie Gordon and Jeff Wilson take over the rest of the game.

Losing Achane would be crushing to this offense. He is the best runner on the team, can block, and gets involved in the passing game. A significant setback this early in the season would be devastating to the offense.

Mike McDaniel's play-calling has been problematic through his first three seasons in the league, with him often abandoning the running game in favor of making big plays in the passing attack. He can't fall into that trap against the Colts.

If running the ball is what Miami needs to do to win on Sunday, McDaniel must stick with it and allow his backup runners to move the chains. Achane is a home run threat when he touches the ball, but caution should be considered to avoid any setbacks.

