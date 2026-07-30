Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley leaves no doubt about his top priority

Jeff Hafley is starting his first NFL training camp as a head coach. The Miami Dolphins are entering a new era of football, and changes will be made across the roster.

Buy into what Hafley is selling, and you might have a chair at the table. Don't like his approach? See you later. Hafley spoke with the media on Tuesday and was asked about the NFLPA report card. Needless to say, he doesn't care.

The Dolphins head coach said that his goal is to win. That's the "report card."

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley just threw the hammer down on his expectations

Hafley is already a breath of fresh air. His press conferences are to the point. He is direct, honest, and doesn't mince his words. He knows what he wants; he knows how to get there; he just needs everyone to get on the bus.

"There's going to be some guys that beat some people out, and I'm going to be honest with them, and not everybody's going to like what I say. And I'm not going to sugarcoat stuff. I'm going to tell them the truth."

Hafley said that the players can "Grade me whatever they want, I want to win and I want to do it the right way."

The message that Hafley is sending to the Dolphins players is clear. He will give them the respect they earn; he will be honest with them from the start, but he doesn't care how you want to grade him. It's his way of doing things, and if you don't like it, leave.

Hafley's approach is refreshing. He is the polar opposite of Mike McDaniel, but still falls further from Brian Flores' abrupt, no-nonsense approach that left many players furious and wanting out. Hafley is a mix of both so far.

The Dolphins' first-time NFL head coach has one thing on his side. The leaders on the team already respect him. They know the systems work because they have seen how the Packers operate. Hafley isn't bringing new ideas like McDaniel, but he isn't bringing a concept like Flores either.

The Packers are consistently competing for their division and the playoffs. That is what Hafley is bringing to the Dolphins and serving them. If they want to win, they will buy into it. Most of the players already have, and for all those rookies they added this offseason, that will be all they know.