Dolphins come away with early difference-makers in latest 3-round mock draft

With a whole new front office and coaching staff now in charge of running the Miami Dolphins, the NFL draft process should look a lot different in South Beach this time around.

Former general manager Chris Grier struggled mightily in his efforts to build the team through the draft, but new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan comes from a Packers organization that ranks among the best in the NFL at doing just that.

With that in mind, I wanted to take my first crack at putting together a mock draft that I believe reflects the mindset that Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley are bringing to the Dolphins. With many needs to attack and a relatively lackluster 2026 draft class, the first three rounds will need to be handled perfectly if the Dolphins want to compete next season.

3-round Miami Dolphins mock draft adds instant-impact prospects at key positions

Pick 11: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

There is a solid chance that Miami chooses to explore a trade down from their current 11th-overall draft slot, but the value here was too good to pass up. Not only is offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa right in the Dolphins' backyard after starring for the Miami Hurricanes, but he is the exact type of lineman that the Sullivan will likely be looking to target as GM.

The Packers have always valued versatile players in general, but especially ones that play along the offensive trenches. Mauigoa played right tackle primarily at the college level, but many (including myself) believe he may have a higher ceiling as a guard. Regardless of what position he would settle in at, he would be an immediate starter and the kind of impact blocker Miami has failed to draft for quite some time.

Pick 49 (trade down with the Minnesota Vikings): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

For this next pick, the Vikings first moved up one spot with the Lions before offering picks 49 and 97 in exchange for 43 and a future fifth-round pick. Being able to pick up an extra day-two pick that easily felt like a no-brainer, and I still got the player I was targeting at 43. Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. has been steadily climbing up draft boards since his sensational 2025 season ended with a historic National Championship title.

Cooper Jr. is a dynamic athlete with the ability to play both outside and in the slot, which would allow new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik to move Jaylen Waddle around and hunt matchups in the passing game. Sure, they could go with a receiver at pick 11 if they want to get the best possible one, but Sullivan likely won't view receiver as a big priority given the way the Packers viewed the position during his time there.

Pick 75: Eli Stowers, TE (sort of), Vanderbilt

This one feels a bit more like the kind of pick Grier would have made to help Mike McDaniel field a team of sprinters on offense, but hear me out. Eli Stowers is an explosive, undersized tight end prospect who would fill a similar role to what Jonnu Smith did for Miami in 2024. Having a reliable yet dynamic option to target in the short to intermediate areas of the field would be very helpful to whoever is throwing passes for the Dolphins in 2026.

Sullivan would prefer to target a full-size tight end who can play in-line, but there are not many players that fit that skillset worth drafting early in this class. Stowers will really be a big slot receiver, but the Dolphins can look toward free agency or later in the draft if they want a bigger body to pair with him.

Pick 87 (via Eagles): Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

The Dolphins' pass rush was mediocre in 2025, even before they traded Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles midseason for this pick. Bradley Chubb was solid, but his contract makes him a potential cut candidate. 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson suffered a major sophomore slump after a strong rookie season. That's why adding Michigan's Derrick Moore could be a huge boost.

Moore had a great week at the Senior Bowl recently, and he had a dominant senior season for the Wolverines. 10 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles show his ability to create havoc in the backfield. He is a shorter pass rusher but has the length to quell any concerns about his size, and he demonstrated improved power at the Senior Bowl.

Pick 90 (via Texans): Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Kyle Louis is another rising defender coming off a dominant Senior Bowl week, showing elite coverage ability even for a smaller linebacker. His coverage drill during the All-Star event earned him major praise from multiple evaluators.

Kyle Louis has had a heck of a week. 32 GMs will have his name highlighted as you work into Day 2 at the LB spot.



Just a heck of a ballplayer. pic.twitter.com/9pzNQBjNrT — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 29, 2026

He would be the perfect complement to Jordyn Brooks and his All-Pro run defense. Louis may never become a full-time starter due to his smaller frame, but he could be a true weapon on passing downs for Hafley's defense.

Pick 97 (via mock trade with Vikings): Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

Minkah Fitzpatrick had a resurgent season in Miami before missing the end of the season due to injury, and rookie Dante Trader Jr. showed flashes, but the safety position is still a need for Hafley's defense. Jalon Kilgore could end up going higher than the end of the third round with a strong combine, but the versatile defensive back would be a perfect fit with the Dolphins.

Despite being listed as a safety, he played most of his snaps in 2025 in the slot, and he has the size and athleticism to be successful in that role at the next level. He has plenty of experience as a box safety and even deep safety as well, which would give Miami flexibility in where he can be best used.