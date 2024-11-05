Dolphins should consider trading veteran RB before Tuesday's deadline
By Brian Miller
Raheem Mostert has given everything he has to the Miami Dolphins, but with the 2024 season fading in the rearview mirror, it might be time to send him somewhere else.
Mostert is that gritty player fans love. He puts himself in the crosshairs and isn't afraid to take a hit. He also has made the turn into the twilight of his career.
Keeping Mostert in Miami makes little sense for the Dolphins. He isn't their future at running back, and with the season on the brink of being over, Miami should explore trade options.
Miami Dolphins should consider moving RB Raheem Mostert before the 2024 NFL trade deadline
Against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Mostert made a critical mistake, the second one he has made in two weeks. The fumble turned into a potential 14-point swing. Miami was driving for what may have ended in a touchdown, but instead, the Bills capitalized and turned it into their own.
This, however, isn't about him fumbling. It's about knowing what the team is made of for the 2025 season and beyond. Mostert stands in the way of developmental progress, and unless the Dolphins are content paying him to sit on the sidelines, they need to consider trading him.
If there was a reason to play Jaylen Wright, that time has come. With Miami holding onto a thread of hope, Wright needs to get playing time, and the Dolphins need to see if he can withstand the rigors of the NFL for more than a handful of snaps.
The 2024 season should be De'Von Achane, Wright, and Jeff Wilson for the rest of the year. Mostert should be playing for a contending team that needs a running back.
Holding on to Mostert isn't doing anyone a favor. With the emergence of Achane, Mostert's touches have started to drop, and that is another reason why Miami should be spending the rest of 2024 evaluating its roster.