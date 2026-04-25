Dolphins continue their puzzling draft with reach on Texas defender Trey Moore

The Miami Dolphins have two picks in the fourth round, and they spent one of them on Texas linebacker/edge rusher, Trey Moore.

Don't feel bad if you are not sure who he is; not many likely do. Moore was expected to be a later day three pick, but Jon-Eric Sullivan continues to bargain shop. Moore isn't a bargain in round four. He is another potential reach.

The Dolphins were on fire in rounds one and two, but many fans are still questioning why they took Will Kamarek as early as they did. Once the painting began to get outlined, the TE made sense, will that change with Moore?

Miami Dolphins take Trey Moore leaving fans again wondering what Jon-Eric Sullivan is doing

Moore has a lot of starting experience, but he is a smaller-sized linebacker who needs to develop and beef up. He lacks consistent pursuit speed and isn't a sure-fire off-ball linebacker. While his edge moves are good and deep, his speed is a problem.

What works is that he fits what the Dolphins are building. A guy who loves competition, works hard, and doesn't quit. That's all well and fine, but given some of the players still on the board, it's still a bit surprising.

Safety Jalon Kilgore of South Carolina, Tennessee edge-rusher Joshua Joseph, and Alabama's LT Overton were on the board. Several corners also remain available.

Sullivan has an idea in his head. He has been consistent with his draft selections. Every one of them fits inside the mold that Sullivan is trying to create in Miami. It's not as simple as filling holes, but filling the roster with like-minded players who will share the same goal.

Hookemheadlines, Texas site expert Matt Wilson sees Moore's versatility as the reward.

"Moore was an incredibly versatile player for the Longhorns, lining up and being effective at both SAM and DE over the past two seasons. His athleticism combined with his power profile allows him to be utilized in some unique ways. Very few players in college football could effectively put their hand in the dirt and rush the passer on one play, and then drop back into coverage the next like he could at Texas. It'll be interesting to see where he ends up going in the NFL Draft because his positional flexibility could make him attractive to quite a few teams late."