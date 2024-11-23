Dolphins starter could be heading toward a new lucrative contract
By Brian Miller
The last four years have not been good for the Miami Dolphins offensive line. They were consistently bad for several years and in fact, you can point to the last decade of being horrible. Dolphins right guard Liam Eichenberg did not make this unit better.
Butch Barry may eventually save Chris Grier's job. Making dumb comments about the offensive line being of no concern to them was callous and borderline egotistical when, week in and week out, the play on the field was putrid.
Barry, however, worked a miracle, and it wasn't because Grier was right, it's because Barry is a good football coach. Now, Eichenberg may be the one that needs to thank him for his career.
Eichenberg has been playing at his best level since entering the league four years ago. PFF said that Eichenberg has only allowed pressure on the quarterback on 3.9 percent of his pass-blocking plays this season. That is a pretty good statistic.
There are a lot of questions surrounding Eichenberg but he is starting to show a lot more grit on the field. More fire and playing with a little more attitude.
Recently, he forced defenders into two penalties well after the play was over. He is playing more physical in the trenches, and he might have finally found some confidence.
Should the Miami Dolphins give Liam Eichenberg a new contract before the 2025 season?
This is a tough question to answer, and if you have followed along, you know no one has been thrilled with Eichenberg's play over his career.
But if the Dolphins are hoping to keep the team together for another season, maybe keeping him around for another year wouldn't be a bad idea. It's unlikely the lineman would take a one-year deal, but would he be cheap enough?
Chris Grier seems like the type of general manager who would look at the body of work from one season rather than the entire career just to say he is right, so it is a possibility.
Of course, the Dolphins are also getting Isaiah Wynn back soon, which may put Eichenberg back on the sideline.