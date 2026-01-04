Dolphins' Darren Waller injury update is a massive red flag the next GM can't ignore

The Miami Dolphins will begin a search for a new general manager soon. They may even search for a new head coach. Whoever replaces them should start looking for another tight end as well.

Darren Waller's contract with the Dolphins expires in March. His one-year deal is nearly in the rearview mirror, just as he is now a fading memory in the minds of Dolphins fans. After one of the weirdest seasons for a player in recent memory, Waller is right back where he started.

The Dolphins' top TE, at least in name only, is back on injured reserve to finish the 2025 season. The next GM can't be tempted by the few standout plays he made.

Darren Waller's talent can't overcome his health, and the next Miami Dolphins GM needs to see that

Waller showed he can still play in the NFL and still be productive, but he also proved he can't stay healthy at all. Waller missed most of training camp with an undisclosed injury that Mike McDaniel continued to sugarcoat to the media.

Darren Waller’s season is over as he’s put on IR, and it was fine for a minute — 6 TD in his 9 games.



But next GM must run away from the longtime Miami habit of adding guys with extensive injury histories and expecting (hoping) they don’t get injured.pic.twitter.com/MBVy54Ypan — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 2, 2026

His season started on the inactive list, and eventually that turned into an IR stint. Now he is back. The Dolphins can't afford the risk next year. If they were able to get him for league minimum dollars with incentives based on playing time, then maybe it would work.

The Waller situation has, however, opened the door for Greg Dulcich to shine. The mid-season addition has been fantastic in the McDaniel offense, and both Tua Tagovailoa and Quinn Ewers quickly learned he is reliable when healthy.

Miami will still need to add help at the position next year. Julian Hill will be a free agent, as will Dulcich. The latter should be an offseason priority, but he alone can't fix the unit. Miami will need to address the position in free agency and potentially the draft.

As for Waller, his time in Miami should be over, and it will be if the Dolphins clean house next week. Frank Smith was the reason Miami had a line of communication open with Waller and the Giants that led to the trade. If McDaniel is fired, chances are Smith will follow, and the Waller experiment will come to an end.